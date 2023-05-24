UPSC Result 2023: CSE 2022 Rank 2 Holder Garima Lohia Lists Success Mantra

UPSC Result 2023: Garima Lohia, who secured the second position in the civil services examination 2022, believes that 'motivation, self-study, and analysis' are what can make 'anyone successful' in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. A resident of Bihar's Buxar, Garima cracked the examination in her second attempt, the results of which were announced by the UPSC on Tuesday. A graduate in Commerce from Kirorimal College of Delhi University, Garima cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subjects.

"I was keen on appearing for the UPSC exam since my childhood. I was sure that I would crack the UPSC examination, but I never imagined that I would secure the second rank," Garima Lohia told the news agency PTI.

She added that she started preparing for civil services after completing her graduation and that she kept her preparations balanced and used to take regular breaks to meet her friends and relatives.

"Motivation, self-study and analysis will make anyone successful in the examination. Proper guidance is also necessary," she added.

UPSC Result 2023: Several advantages of preparing at home, says Garima Lohia

Garima Lohia said that it does not make much of a difference whether a candidate prepares for the UPSC CSE in a small town or a big city.

"But one thing I must say, there are several advantages of civil services preparations at home. I studied for nearly 8-10 hours a day," she said.

She said she would like to work for women's empowerment and education after joining the service.

Garima, who lost her father in 2015, studied up to class 10 in Buxar, then she went to Varanasi for her higher secondary education.

Ishita Kishore is UPSC CSE 2022 topper

Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination 2022.

While Garima secured the second rank, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra bagged the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

UPSC Result 2022: Over 900 candidates clear civil services exam

As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- have qualified for the civil services examination 2022 and the top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.