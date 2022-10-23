UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022: Result likely to be OUT on TOMORROW on upsssc.gov.in- Check time and more here

UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 result awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the result through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in once its out. As per updates UPSSSC Lekhpal result is expected to be out on 24 October. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has already released the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 on September 7. The provisional answer key was released on August 1, 2022. The UPSSSC Lekhpal examination was conducted on July 31, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Results 2022: Steps to check result

First of all, open Official Website of Lekhpal @ upsssc.gov.in.

Secondly, Click on Chakbandi Lekhpal Result Link in the updates section.

Thirdly, enter your Registration Number and Name or Date of Birth to proceed.

Here on this page, you can See upsssc.gov.in Lekhpal Result 2022.

Download it and check all the details mentioned on it like Name, Exam City and Exam Center.

So this is the process to Download upsssc.gov.in Lekhpal Answer Sheet 2022.

A total of 8085 vacancies will be filled for Lekhpal Posts. UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains Exam 2022 was conducted on 31 July 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM. The commission uploaded the first answer keys on 01 August 2022 and objections were recivied till 07 August 2022. UP Lekhpal Mains Exam was conducted at 12 exam centres such as Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj and Varanas vacancies in the state of Uttar Pradesh.