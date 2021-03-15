UPTET 2021: Exams to be conducted on July 25, apply online on updeled.gov.in

New Delhi: The date of exams for Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) has been announced by the state authority. AS per the official notification, the exams will be conducted on July 25, 2021.

The online application for UPTET 2021 will begin on May 18 on the official website on updeled.gov.in. The window to submit an application will close on June 1.

The results of the UPTET 2021 exams are scheduled to be declared on August 20.

The detailed notification for UPTET 2020 will be released on May 11, 2021.

The exams will be conducted in two sessions. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The answer key of the exams will be released on July 29. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key till August 2. The final answer key, after considering the objections, will be released on August 18.

Qualifying the TET or CTET exam is one of the mandatory qualifications for candidates to be eligible for appointment as teacher of Class I to VIII in government-aided schools of the state.

