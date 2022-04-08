New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), Lucknow is all set to announce the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Results 2021-22 today (April 8, 2022).

The candidates who appeared in the examination can download UPTET results online on the official website - updeled.gov.in.

UPTET Result 2021-22: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test – updeled.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘UPTET 2021 Result (check here) link

Step 3. Enter your login details

Step 4. Your UPTET Result 2021-22 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Download your result and print a copy for future references

The candidates must note that UPBEB also released the final answer key of UPTET 2021 on Thursday.

Check UPTET final answer key here

After being cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, UPTET 2021 was finally conducted again on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the UPTET 2021, out of which 12,91,627 were for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.

UPTET is a minimum qualification required to teach in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

