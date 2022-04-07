UPTET 2021 final answer key out on updeled.gov.in, check how to download

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 final answer key has been released. Candidates can check the final answer key of UPTET 2021 on updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET answer keys for primary and upper primary levels have been published separately. As per media reports, UPTET result 2021 will be released on April 8. UPTET provisional answer key was released earlier on January 27 this year, while candidates could raise objections till February 1, 2022.

UPTET final answer key: How to download

1. Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in.

2. Under notification option, select the link for primary or upper primary answer key.

3. Download the PDF.

4. You can calculate your probable scores from the final answer key.

After being cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, UPTET 2021 was finally conducted again on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the UPTET 2021, out of which 12,91,627 were for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.

UPTET is a minimum qualification required to teach in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

