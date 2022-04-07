हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
uptet 2021 final answer key

UPTET 2021 final answer key out on updeled.gov.in, check how to download

Candidates can check the final answer key of UPTET 2021 on updeled.gov.in. 

UPTET 2021 final answer key out on updeled.gov.in, check how to download
Representational image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 final answer key has been released. Candidates can check the final answer key of UPTET 2021 on updeled.gov.in. 

The UPTET answer keys for primary and upper primary levels have been published separately. As per media reports, UPTET result 2021 will be released on April 8. UPTET provisional answer key was released earlier on January 27 this year, while candidates could raise objections till February 1, 2022.

UPTET final answer key: How to download 

1. Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in. 

2. Under notification option, select the link for primary or upper primary answer key. 

3. Download the PDF. 

4. You can calculate your probable scores from the final answer key. 

After being cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, UPTET 2021 was finally conducted again on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the UPTET 2021, out of which 12,91,627 were for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. 

UPTET is a minimum qualification required to teach in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
uptet 2021 final answer keyuptet 2021 answer keyUPTET 2021 examUttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test
Next
Story

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Junior Technician posts, details here

Must Watch

PT7M30S

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis:People on the streets in Sri Lanka, the government in fun!