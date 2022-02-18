Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Ayodhya’s Ram Temple will be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India, says Yogi Adityanath in Karhal

New Delhi: Two days ahead of the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath increased attack on rival Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Mainpuri, considered Yadav family's bastion.

The UP CM claimed on Friday (February 18) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bag all four Assembly constituencies in Mainpuri.

Addressing a poll rally in Karhal, from where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Assembly election, Adityanath said, “Leaders of Samajwadi Party have lost their temper by seeing their imminent defeat in Karhal Assembly constituency. The attack on SP Singh Baghel (Union Minister & BJP candidate) is an example of their cowardliness.”

Speaking on the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, Adityanath said it will be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India. “A grand temple of Lord Ram will be ready in Ayodhya by 2023. This Ram Temple will be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India,” the UP CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

The UP CM, who is contesting the polls from Gorakhpur Urban seat, said he will end the ‘garmi’ (haughtiness) of politicians after March 10, the day of election results. “I have come here to assure you that I have sent the bulldozer for repair. After March 10 we will begin running the bulldozer again. People will end the `garmi` of politicians feeling too enthusiastic after 10 March,” Adityanath said as per ANI.

#WATCH | I have come here to assure you that I have send the bulldozer for repair. 10 March ke baad jab ye fir se chalna prarambh hoga to jin logo me abhi jyada garmi nikal rahi hai, ye garmi 10 March ke baad apne aap shant ho jayegi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Karhal, Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/hvjcQsKbeE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2022

“We will use bulldozers after 10th March (election results day) for all those who were hiding for last 4.5 years but have come out during the elections,” he added.

Further, taking a dig at the SP family, the BJP leader said, “I saw a photo in today's newspapers, which made me laugh and feel sorry (for Shivpal Singh Yadav). Poor Shivpal, who was a leader of the state, was not given a chair to sit. He was sulking. I felt bad on his misfortune.”

The incumbent UP CM was referring to the image which emerged from Etawah on Thursday of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, in which they were seen together on the campaign trail for the first time after more than five years.

(With agency inputs)

