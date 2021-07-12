Uttar Pradesh ATS recovers maps of major cities from arrested Al Qaeda terrorists and other top stories

These are the top news stories for July 12, 2021:

1. Uttar Pradesh ATS recovers maps of major cities, including places near Ram Mandir, from arrested Al Qaeda terrorists

According to officials, the terrorists were planning to unleash terror activities on Independence Day (August 15) in different cities, including Lucknow, Mathura, Varanasi, and Ayodhya among others, they said. Full story.

2. 47,000 Madhya Pradesh private schools suspend online classes, seek resumption of physical classes

There are around 45,000 private schools affiliated to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) and 2,800 affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the state. Full story.

3. Will Rubina Dilaik and hubby Abhinav Shukla attend Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s wedding?

Recently, when Rahul was asked about the guest lists and if he has also invited his fellow contestants from Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla? Here's what Rahul has shared. Full story.

4. Ekta Kapoor says 'a year of planning' preceded 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Ekta Kapoor in Monday tweeted her excitement over the release "Pavitra Rishta 2", which she recently announced with Ankita Lokhande returning in her popular avatar of Archana. Full story.

5. Retail inflation marginally lowers to 6.26 per cent in June

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level for the second month in a row. Full story.

6. 7th Pay Commission Update: DA hike likely to happen soon. Here’s how much salary you will get

This development comes at a time when the data from the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) was released and based on the data, it is assumed that the DA hike for the month of July is 3 percent. Full story.

7. New Zealand cricketers brutally troll England after EURO 2020 final defeat

As Italy lifted the Euro 2020 at Wembley on Sunday night after defeating hosts England, New Zealand cricketers Jimmy Neesham and Scott Styris took a cheeky dig against the Three Lions. Full story.

8. Euro 2020: Tom Cruise and David Beckham’s fist bump after England goal goes VIRAL, watch video

Not just David Beckham and Tom Cruise, Britain’s Prince William were also at Wembley along with his wife Kate and son George as they were spotted rooting the home team on Sunday. Full story.

