Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Big Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

AMBEDKAR NAGAR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are demanding to be part of India and nobody wants to stand with "penniless" Pakistan. "Did anybody think nine years ago that Article 370 would be abrogated. Nobody had thought about it... And you saw that on August 5, 2019, Article 370 was thrown in the garbage of history," Adityanath said.

"...Kashmir is functioning as per laws of India, and moving forward with a new stream of development and peace," he said. The chief minister made the remarks while addressing a function here to inaugurate and lay the foundation of various development projects worth Rs 1,212 crore in the presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"Today, there is no violence in Kashmir. Now, there is a demand from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that they want to be a part of India. Nobody wants to stand with 'daridra' (penniless) Pakistan," Adityanath said. "In 1952, Syama Prasad Mookerjee had said that two 'pradhaans' (heads), two 'nishaans' (emblems) and two 'vidhaans' (laws) cannot be there, and for this he also sacrificed his life. ...People used to say that this is a dream, and we used to say that it will translate into reality. Let a true son of 'Bharatmata' like Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister, and he will fulfil the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said that the world now looks to India in times of crisis, and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) now serves as a "sankatmochan" (troubleshooter). "Whether it is the development of India's infrastructure, internal and external security, or the work of taking welfare schemes to the general public, everything has been done with great sincerity. India has changed, as has the world's perception of it," he said.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan, the chief minister said that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is providing free ration to over 80 crore people, while the people in the neighbouring country are struggling to get two meals a day. "Pakistan is getting punished for its sins. India is embarking on a new journey, while Pakistan is starving," Adityanath said.

The CM said nine years ago, infiltration occurred in border regions but it does not happen anymore. Even if someone dares to do so, India today has the courage to carry out airstrikes and surgical strikes inside the enemy's own stronghold, he said. "Nine years ago, there was terrorism and Naxalism in this country, which was spread out over more than 115 districts...Today, it has been reduced to three-four districts. By eradicating Naxalism from Indian soil, the foundation for Ram Rajya has been laid, and its vision will soon be realised," he said.

Adityanath also highlighted that India has surpassed Britain to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and is also leading the G20 members today. He also said that Kashi Vishwanath Dham has evolved into a grand Dham in recent years, and that a magnificent Ram temple is currently being constructed in Ayodhya. "Keep in mind that as Ayodhya develops, Ambedkar Nagar will directly benefit from it," he said.