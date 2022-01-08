हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Elections

BJP to form govt again with overwhelming majority in UP: Yogi Adityanath

"We welcome the festival of democracy. With the blessings of the people and on the basis of the double engine government's achievements, the BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

BJP to form govt again with overwhelming majority in UP: Yogi Adityanath
Image credit: ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the announcement of poll dates in the state and said the BJP will return to power with an "overwhelming majority".

The Election Commission has announced seven-phase voting in Uttar Pradesh starting February 10. Counting of votes will take place in March, along with four other poll-bound states.

"We welcome the festival of democracy. With the blessings of the people and on the basis of the double engine government's achievements, the BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The state will go to polls on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.
Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, will take place on March 10.

The BJP has already announced Adityanath as its chief ministerial face in the politically crucial state.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh Electionsup elections 2022Yogi Adityanath
Next
Story

COVID-safe elections in all 5 states, here're Election Commission guidelines- 10 points

Must Watch

PT14M20S

Zee Top 100: UP elections may be held in 6 to 8 phases - Sources