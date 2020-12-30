'Uttar Pradesh epicentre of politics of hate, division': 104 ex-IAS officers write to CM Yogi Adityanath

A total of 104 former IAS officers have written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the anti-conversion ordinance has transformed the state into "the epicentre of politics of hate, division and bigotry", saying that the government must withdraw the controversial ‘love jihad’ ordinance on interfaith marriages.

“It has become painfully evident that, in recent years, UP state, once known as the cradle of the Ganga-Jamuna civilisation, has become the epicentre of the politics of hate, division and bigotry and that the institutions of governance are now steeped in communal poison,” said the letter signed by retired officers which include former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao and former Adviser to the Prime Minister TKA Nair. The letter was released on Tuesday.

The signatories of the letter also said all politicians, including the Chief Minister, need to "re-educate yourselves about the Constitution which you... have sworn to uphold".

"... a series of heinous atrocities committed by your administration against young Indians across Uttar Pradesh... Indians who are simply seeking to live their lives as free citizens of a free country," it added.

The letter also highlighted a case from Moradabad few weeks ago in which two men were dragged to the police by Bajrang Dal members and arrested on allegations that one of them had forecefully converted a Hindu girl before marrying him.

"What is inexcusable is the police remained mute as vigilantes harassed and interrogated the innocent couple. (The woman) suffered a miscarriage, possibly as a result of harassment," the letter said.

"Does this not amount to effective murder of an unborn child and is the police force of your State, by their inaction, not complicit in this? ​Regrettably, this is only one of a series of heinous atrocities committed by your administration against young Indians across Uttar Pradesh (UP), Indians who are simply seeking to live their lives as free citizens of a free country. These atrocities regardless of the indignation of all Indians devoted to the rule of law, continue unabated," it added.