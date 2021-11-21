Uttar Pradesh is turning into medical hub, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Due to the support extended by the Central Government, Uttar Pradesh is turning into a medical hub. There was a time when the state was lacking in health facilities, but now all the 75 districts in the state are well equipped with ICU beds, 1.80 lakh emergency beds, and 518 oxygen plants becoming operational, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

In another effort to bring a transformation in the healthcare system of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 310 specialist doctors selected from the Public Service Commission.

CM Yogi also inaugurated the Bio-Safety Level (BSL)-2 labs for Covid-19 in 15 districts in a program organized at Lok Bhawan. These laboratories will be operated in Amroha, Baghpat, Sambhal, Hardoi, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Shamli, Rampur, Pratapgarh, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Farurkhabad, Sultanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar.

Addressing the programme, Yogi Adityanath said "Ordinary citizens have a sense of respect for a doctor, but it has declined in recent times. There was a time when people used to regard doctors as the ‘God of the earth’, but commercialization prevailing in the profession has changed the perspective.”

CM Yogi congratulated the new appointees and encouraged them to discharge their responsibilities honestly and diligently in various health institutions of the state.

Highlighting the augmented health services in the state, the CM said that facilities like ventilator have also been made available in all the districts. As many as 33 medical colleges are being built, out of which nine medical colleges have come to the stage of being operational.

“We did not have any medical facilities when the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation. We had to send samples to other places for examination. At present, the state has the capacity to conduct four lakh tests daily,” asserted the CM.

Speaking about the apprehensions of the third wave, the CM said that Corona is wreaking havoc again in Europe, the UK, and China. Our government had already planned to deal with this third wave. We had faith in all the Corona Warriors including our doctors, health workers, Asha, Anganwadi, he added.

Elaborating about the health infrastructure in the state, the CM maintained that in the last seventy years, there were only 12 medical colleges in the state, now 33 new medical colleges are being built in just four and a half years. Of these, MBBS studies have also started in eight medical colleges and 9 medical colleges will start soon.

