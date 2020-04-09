Uttar Pradesh makes wearing masks mandatory to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government on Wednesday (April 8) made it mandatory for people in the state to wear masks while coming out of their homes to curb the spread of deadly virus.

Talking to media, additional chief secretary (home) Avnish Awasthi said that wearing of masks has been made compulsory in the state and legal action will be taken against those who will be found without masks.

The state government said in a press release people can use triple layer mask available in the market to cover their face while venturing out of their homes. The Uttar Pradesh government also said that people can home-made mask too.

According to UP government, people can also use handkershief, dupatta and towel to cover their face while coming out in public places. The government said that N-95 masks should be used only by health workers dealing with coronavirus patients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 345 on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal 104 areas in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh that have emerged as coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots till April 30. The districts to be sealed are--Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

UP Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi identified 104 hotspots across 15 districts. The 104 hotspots are--Agra-22, 13-Ghaziabad, 12-Gautam Buddha Nagar, 12-Kanpur, 4-Varanasi, 3-Shamli, 7-Meerut, 1-Bareilly, 3-Bulandshahr, 3-Basti, 3-Firozabad, 4-Saharanpur, 4-Maharajganj, 1-Sitapur and 12 (8 big and 4 small hot spots)-Lucknow.

The government spokesman said the state will ensure doorstep delivery of all essential commodities for the residents and no one will be allowed to step out of their houses. The curfew passes will be reviewed and doorstep delivery of ration will be done, said the state Chief Secretary.