New Delhi: A man from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district was left shocked when he received an unexpected amount of Rs 9,900 crore in his bank account.

Bhanu Prakash, who holds an account in Baroda UP Bank, recently noticed a balance of Rs 99,99,94,95,999.99 in his bank account which is not believable in his eye. After receiving an unexpected amount he rushed to the bank to inform them about the incident.

Further, the bank identified that Bhanu Prakash's account is a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan account which becomes a Non-Performing Asset (NPA), India Today reported.

The Bank branch manager, Rohit Gautam said that this status triggered a software glitch which caused an incorrect reflection of money in the account.

Gautam said that they assured Bhanu Prakash that the displayed amount was due to a software bug that is linked to the NPA status of the account.

Immediate steps were taken to rectify the mistake and Bhanu's account has been put on hold to control any possible misuse, the bank manager said.

Gautam also informed us that they made an effort to make him understand the situation after Bhanu's account appeared negative due to the existing NPA restrictions.

For NPAs, certain limits are imposed on linked savings accounts, often freezing the account to prevent further issues, he said.