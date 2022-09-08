NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER: Hackers delete data of Educational Institutes in UP, demand $1 Million in Crypto

The KN Modi Educational Foundation runs eight colleges, including engineering and medical, and one school.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 01:02 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Police have registered an FIR against two unknown persons under Section 507
  • Hackers stole and deleted data of educational institutes of KN Modi Foundation
  • Hackers demanded cryptocurrency worth USD 1 million

Trending Photos

Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER: Hackers delete data of Educational Institutes in UP, demand $1 Million in Crypto

Ghaziabad: A group of hackers allegedly stole and deleted data of educational institutes of KN Modi Foundation in Uttar Pradesh and demanded cryptocurrency worth USD 1 million to resolve the issue. According to reports, Hackers used the ‘Lockbit Black’ virus to steal vital data from KN Modi Educational Foundation and its affiliates in the Modinagar locality of ​​Ghaziabad. 

Police have registered an FIR against two unknown persons under Section 507 (criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act. The KN Modi Educational Foundation runs eight colleges, including engineering and medical, and one school.

SP (Rural Ghaziabad) Iraj Raja said police have received a complaint from Sandeep Kumar Yadav on behalf of the foundation.  Police have registered an FIR against two unknown persons under Section 507 (criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act.

Live Tv

Uttar PradeshUPGhaziabadGhaziabad cyber crimeghaziabad latest newsGhaziabad NewsKN Modi FoundationKN Modi Foundation data hackLockbit Black virusModinagar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?