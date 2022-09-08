Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER: Hackers delete data of Educational Institutes in UP, demand $1 Million in Crypto

Ghaziabad: A group of hackers allegedly stole and deleted data of educational institutes of KN Modi Foundation in Uttar Pradesh and demanded cryptocurrency worth USD 1 million to resolve the issue. According to reports, Hackers used the ‘Lockbit Black’ virus to steal vital data from KN Modi Educational Foundation and its affiliates in the Modinagar locality of ​​Ghaziabad.

Police have registered an FIR against two unknown persons under Section 507 (criminal Intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act. The KN Modi Educational Foundation runs eight colleges, including engineering and medical, and one school.

