Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818884https://zeenews.india.com/india/uttar-pradesh-why-are-uppcs-pcs-prelims-ro/aro-candidates-protesting-over-exam-schedule-2818884.html
NewsIndia
UPPSC

Why Are Thousands Of Aspirants Protesting Against UPPSC Over Exam Schedule?

Tensions escalated among the students after UPPSC announced a new schedule for the preliminary exams.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Why Are Thousands Of Aspirants Protesting Against UPPSC Over Exam Schedule? Picture source: ANI

UP Exam Date Row: Aspirants continued their protest on Tuesday outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service commission (UPPSC) office, demanding that the PCS aand RO/ARO exams be held in a single day and one shift. Tensions escalated among the students after UPPSC announced a new schedule for the preliminary exams. For PCS December 7 and 8 in two shifts, while the RO and ARO Preliminary Exam 2023 is scheduled for three shifts on December 22 and 23. 

What Are Agitating Students’ Demands 

Students protesting against the upcoming exams are demanding that tests be conducted in a single shift, as previously done. 

Ankit Patel, an aspirant leading the protest told PTI that students want a return to the single-shift format. Another protester, Manorama Singh, argued that the commission’s decision to hold exams over two days violates established rules. "The notification didn’t specify that exams would span two days. Students want them completed in a single day," Singh 

What The UPPSC Replied 

The exam body issued a statement on Monday saying that ensuring candidates convenience and maintaining the sanctity of exams are its top priorities. A Commission spokesperson said that to protect the integrity of its exams and secure students' futures, exams are held only at centers where there is no chance of any misconduct or irregularities. 

To ensure fair and quality exams, tests must be held in multiple shifts when there are more than 500,000 candidates, the spokesperson said. He added that for exams spread across multiple days, a normalization process is crucial to assess results accurately.  

The spokesperson also cited the Supreme Court's Radhakrishnan Committee, which recommended two shifts for the NEET exam, as well as the Police Recruitment Exam, which was similarly held in two shifts.

The UPPSC spokesperson further mentioned that Commission has received complaints from candidates about Telegram channels and YouTubers spreading false information about the exam schedule.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK