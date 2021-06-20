Uttarakhand COVID-19 lockdown to be extended till June 29, check new guidelines

New Delhi: Uttarakhand government on Sunday (June 20) announced that restrictions will stay in place till June 29.

In a statement to the press, state minister Subodh Uniyal said that a decision has been taken to impose a COVID curfew from June 22 to June 29 with certain relaxations in the state.

He also mentioned that the state will implement some relaxations in the restrictions during this month.

Here are some of the new guidelines that will be implemented:

People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively from July 1.

From July 11, people across the state can visit Char Dham. Negative COVID report is mandatory to visit.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate in-dine services, with 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 10 pm.

Bars will also be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

On Saturday, the state recorded 220 new COVID infection cases and 9 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers in Uttarakhand crossed the danger mark on Saturday following three days of incessant rains especially in the hills prompting authorities to sound an alert and evacuate villages along their banks.

The Ganga exceeded the danger level in both Haridwar and Rishikesh while Bhagirathi crossed the danger mark at Devprayag in Tehri district.

The Ganga in Haridwar was flowing at 294.1 metres, 0.10 metres above its danger mark, according to the data on the Central Water Commission's (CWC) website.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Live TV