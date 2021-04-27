हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Uttarakhand imposes curfew in Haridwar, Roorkee, Laksar and Bhagwanpur till May 3

A curfew has been imposed in Uttarakhand's urban areas of Haridwar, Roorkee, Laksar and Bhagwanpur till 5 am of May 3.

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: A curfew has been imposed in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, Roorkee, Laksar and Bhagwanpur from Wednesday (April 28) till 5 am of May 3.

Only essential services will be allowed for the duration of the 'corona curfew', soon after the last 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela was over. 

On Tuesday, the last 'shahi snan' at Haridwar's Kumbh Mela was a subdued affair with seers keeping the ritual 'symbolic' in view of a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

Till the conclusion of the royal bath, nearly 2,000 seers of 13 'akhadas' took a dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pairi ghat which was reserved for them, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, 96 people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the state even as 5,703 cases were reported on Tuesday. It is the highest single-day count since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The infection has killed 2,309 in the state, which has reported 1,62,562 so far, a Health Department bulletin said.

There are 43,032 active cases in the state while 1,13,736 people have recovered from the infection so far, the bulletin said. 

