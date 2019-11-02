close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Social media

Uttarakhand Minister's social media accounts hacked

Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Mohan Kaushik social media account was hacked in the second attempt made from Slovakia. According to information, the first attempt to hack the accounts was made from Turkey.  

Uttarakhand Minister&#039;s social media accounts hacked

Dehradun: Cybercriminals have hacked all the social media accounts of Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Mohan Kaushik. Kaushik is currently touring the US and is expected to return on November 8.

Confirming the development, state police chief Arun Mohan Joshi told IANS: "A complaint was registered with the police about the minister`s Facebook, Twitter, Gmail and Instagram accounts being hacked late on October 30 night. The investigation has been handed over to the Cyber Cell."

Kaushik`s Public Relations Officer Sumit Bhargav said: "Most of Mr Kaushik`s accounts are operated by me. However, I could not log in on October 31 morning after which I lodged a complaint."

According to the investigation, the first attempt to hack the accounts was made from Turkey. The account was hacked in the second attempt made from Slovakia.

Tags:
Social mediaUttrakhand ministerMinister accounts hackedMadan Mohan Kaushik
Next
Story

30% rise in stubble burning cases in Punjab

Must Watch

PT4M43S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day