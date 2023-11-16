Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: IAF Flies In Auger Machine To Rescue Trapped Workers

New Delhi: In a massive operation, the Indian Air Force airlifted a 25-tonne heavy auger machine from Delhi to Uttarakhand on Wednesday to expedite the rescue of 40 labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel since Sunday. The tunnel, part of a hydropower project, collapsed after a landslide in Uttarkashi district. The auger machine, which can drill through the debris at a rate of 4-5 metres per hour, was transported in three parts by Hercules aircraft of the Air Force. It landed at Chinyalisaur airport and was taken to the tunnel site through a green corridor.

The first batch of the machine, which was procured from the US, reached the tunnel at around 4.45 p.m. on Wednesday. Colonel Deepak Patil, who is leading the relief and rescue operation, said that the machine is very advanced and works fast. He also said that the military operation team has joined the mission.

Apart from the auger machine, the rescue team is also seeking help from special teams from Norway and Thailand. A Thai rescue company, which had saved children trapped in a cave in Thailand, has been contacted. Suggestions have been also sought from Norway’s NGI agency and experts of Indian Railways, RVNL, RITES and IRCON.