Video shows car crossing washed out road on iron pipes in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Shimla: A video showing shocking visuals of a car dangerously crossing a mountanious road which got washed out due to excessive rain in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has surfaced online.

In the footage, iron pipes have been been placed on the section of the road which got washed away, to be used as a makeshift bridge. A car is seen crossing the road over the pipes, while some people are seen standing on the other side of the road, seemingly encouraging the car to move forward.

In the video, a man can also be seen guiding the car in crossing the bridge 'safely'. It appears as though people in the car decided to take this step as they were left with no option to get out of after heavy rainfall in the region damaged the road in Drekari area of Chamba district of the state. However, the consequences of such an act could have been life-threatening.

Life has been thrown out of gear in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as they are receiving torrential downpour for the past several days. Very heavy rain that battered in the hilly states caused massive damage to life and property.

In the ongoing monsoon season, around 48 deaths have been reported from Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, landslides, lightening and cloudburst.

On Monday, The annual Manimahesh Yatra was temporarily suspended after a bridge near Bharngala Nala, connecting Hadsar to Bharmour was washed away following heavy rainfall in Chamba district, and as a result, the pilgrimage was called off temporarily.

In Shimla district, National Highway-5 in Badhal village was also blocked due to heavy downpour. The situation in Himachal Pradesh is expected to remain grim as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in all the districts for next two days.