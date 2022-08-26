Video shows Temple elephant brutally beaten, PETA seeks action

Just when it looked like that life was improving for this temple elephant, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, has submitted a new veterinary inspection report to forest department officials in Tamil Nadu and Assam showing the continued abuse of the captive tusker, Jeymalyatha.

The temple elephant, known as Joymala in Assam, where she`s from, has been kept in the illegal custody of the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple for over a decade and she is now at the nearby Krishnan Kovil temple .

The recent evidence of abuse shows the use of weapons, including pliers by the latest mahout, who was put in place after numerous other mahouts were caught on video beating her.

The shocking report also reveals that the tusker was beaten so savagely she can be heard screaming in pain in a viral video filmed at the holiest of places -- the sanctum sanctorum of the Krishnan Kovil temple, where she is kept chained to the floor.

A video showing mahaouts allegedly beating temple elephant #Jeymalyatha has surfaced from Tamil Nadu. PETA has sought action on the same. #Save_Animals pic.twitter.com/v9zHBlLArU — Aman Dwivedi (@amandwivedi48) August 26, 2022

Previously, a video showed Jeymalyatha screaming while being beaten by two mahouts at a rejuvenation camp.

Although the Tamil Nadu Forest Department had encouraged PETA India to inspect the elephant and report on its findings, the mahout refused to allow the group`s investigating team to openly take photographs and video footage.