Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh to visit India in his first foreign outing: Envoy

New Delhi: Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will visit India in his foreign visit since taking charge by the end of this year, envoy Pham Sanh Chau informed on Wednesday (September 1).

“It will be a very important visit because India will be the first country he will pay visit bilaterally,” envoy Chau told Zee Media.

Earlier today, the bust of Vietnam's founding father and former President Ho Chi Minh was unveiled at a park in Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave in Chanakyapuri.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Chau stressed the friendly relations the two countries have shared historically.

“Ho Chi Minh is the great friend of India, he loved India, he loved Indians. For him, Indians are brothers and sisters, India is a great country, Indian civilization is one of the oldest and most respected. This (installation of Ho Chi Minh bust) would further improve bilateral relations between the two countries,” he said.

“As Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, (former) President Ho Chi Minh and Mahatma Gandhi never met, but they met in their thoughts. Ho Chi Minh respected Mahatma Gandhi and that is why when he came to pay tribute to Mahatma, he brought flowers from Vietnam which was difficult 63 years ago,” he added.

Asked if a bust of Mahatma Gandhi would be installed in Vietnam, Chau said, “I hope one month from now if the situation goes well in terms of the pandemic, the bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be installed in the heart of the Ho Chi Minh city in a beautiful open park. It will be a very happy moment for us.”

The envoy also hailed the mutual cooperation the two countries showed during the pandemic by ensuring relief supplies when they needed them.

