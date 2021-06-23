Vijay Mallya can’t appeal in UK Supreme Court, his extradition to India final: Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (June 23) said that the extradition of Vijay Mallya has become final as he has exhausted all his options.

The extradition of Vijay Mallya has been ordered by the Westminster Magistrates Court and confirmed by the UK High Court.

“Since Vijay Mallya has been denied permission to file an appeal in the UK Supreme Court, his extradition to India has become final,” said ED in a statement.

Meanwhile, wanted diamond merchant Nirav Modi, whose extradition to India was ordered in April by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, lost the first stage of his extradition appeal in the High Court in London.

The Westminster Magistrates Court had earlier ordered the extradition of Nirav Modi to India. Modi has been in London Jail for the last two years and three months.

The ED transferred attached assets worth Rs 8441.5 crore to a consortium of Public Sector Banks who had lent money to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Mallya, Modi and Choksi have defrauded the Indian PSBs to the tune of Rs. 22,585.83 crore.

Till date, the ED has seized assets worth Rs. 18,170.02 crore which included assets worth Rs. 969 crore located in foreign countries.

As of date, out of total seized assets of Rs. 18,170.02 crore under provisions of PMLA, assets worth Rs 329.67 crore have been confiscated, and assets worth Rs 9041.5 Crore, representing 40% of total loss to the bank have been handed over to the Public Sector banks.

The ED said that prosecution complaints have been filed against all three accused after the completion of PMLA investigation. Extradition requests have been sent for these persons to UK and Antigua and Barbuda.

