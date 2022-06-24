New Delhi: When it comes to an optical illusion, the netizens just can't get enough of it. It's always a fun task for some and mind-boggling for others. Recently, the internet has been flooded with several amazing optical illusions that have left netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, everyone finds optical illusions fun to solve.

The latest mind-boggling optical illusion which is doing rounds on social media seems to be a picture of a tree branch. This optical illusion is among the most difficult ones, in which, even though the lizard is right in front of your eyes, you won’t be able to make it out. According to the reports, the hidden lizard can only be spotted by one per cent of people.

Want to give it a try? Take a look at the painting:

Need a hint? Look carefully at the protruding grey portion on the tress’s branch and try to spot the eyes of the lizard. Now, follow the patch and it will help you spot its head and legs as well.

Here’s the solution to the viral puzzle: