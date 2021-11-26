School kids approach cops to solve pencil dispute! What Andhra Pradesh police do - WATCH

New Delhi: The regard for the law and struggle for justice never goes to waste, even if it is for a pencil, Right, pencil.

In a now-viral video, shared by Andhra Pradesh police on its official Twitter handle, a kid can be seen knocking on the doors of a police station in order to get his pencil back.

Police officials in the Kurnool district were surprised to find a rare case of pencil theft when a group of school children approached them to register a complaint against their classmate for not giving back a pencil.

In the video, a child can be seen complaining that one of his classmates, who was also present at the police station, took his pencil and never gave it back.

When the police officer asks the kids what they would want him to do about the situation, the aggrieved child says the case should be registered against the borrower. However, while both the concerned parties attempt to make their case before the police, other kids with them can be seen laughing in the background.

The cops after getting the details of the case try to broker peace between both the kids but the aggrieved one, who seems quite adamant to let the thing go, insists that at least the mother of the culprit is called.

Watch the video here!!

Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice:

There is a paradigm shift in the attitude,behaviour&sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence& reassurance to the people of #AP

AP Police stays as No1 in #SMARTPolicing in the country in @IPF_ORG Survey 2021 only testifies pic.twitter.com/Zs7CQoqqOI — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 25, 2021

However, at last, the police successfully broker tie between them and the two kids can be seen shaking hands and smiling after reaching a compromise.

