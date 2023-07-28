Viral Video: Smriti Irani's Rebuttal On Manipur Violence In Parliament Sparks Meme-Fest On Internet

Violence struck Manipur and has become the center of attention for both Houses of Parliament. As both houses prepare to convene again today for the seventh day the topic of Manipur seems to be still stalling the proceedings of the houses. However, members of the Opposition Alliance, I.N.D.I.A has been trying to stay on the discussions of all listed businesses while keeping aside the discussion on the Manipur situation. Additionally, they have insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a comment regarding the current situation in the Northeast state.

Meanwhile, the video of Union Minister Smriti Irani's outburst on the question over Manipur Violence is going viral on the internet. She went as far as the opposition not having the "guts" to discuss the situation in Rajasthan, Bihar, and Chattisgarh. Adding to it, she also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of putting "Manipur on Fire."

Also read: Manipur Woman Parade Video Case Transferred To CBI, Centre Tells SC



cre Trending Stories

The viral video of the Union Minister has not sparked a meme-fest on the internet as netizens are using the video to create multiple memes. One such meme presented the video in the context of the office showing Smriti Irani as a "Boss scolding the team for bad performance," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a "notice period employee" and another minister in the background as "Interns." Meanwhile, there were other similar memes as well.

Every office ever pic.twitter.com/fqpKuSWyoG — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 27, 2023

The whole incident started when Amee Yajnik, a Congress MP, asked whether female ministers would address the violence in Manipur at the Rajya Sabha's Question Hour on Wednesday. After which, Smriti Irani, stood up and accused the opposition parties of not speaking out about atrocities against women in states where the BJP was not in power.

Smriti Irani said, "I take strong objections to this because women ministers and women politicians have spoken not only on Manipur but also on Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar. Tell me when will you have the guts to discuss Rajasthan. When will you have the guts to discuss Chhattisgarh, when will you have the courage to discuss what is happening in Bihar..."

She added, "When will you have the courage to tell us how women are raped in Congress-ruled states. When will you have the guts to tell how Rahul Gandhi put Manipur on fire. Do not cast aspersions on women ministers in this cabinet."

Since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20, the Parliament has witnessed several contentious discussions between the Treasury and the Opposition. The BJP-led government has accused the Opposition of not creating a suitable climate for discussion on the topic, despite the Opposition's demands that the prime minister address Manipur in Parliament.