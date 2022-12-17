'Vote Dilane Wale Ram....': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP for politicization of Lord Ram

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over politicising Lord Ram. "Ram resides in every part of us, he cannot belong to any party, he is connected with everyone. He is our Ram, not the one who gets votes. We know Ram as a Bhanja (Nephew)," Baghel said while taking a swipe at the BJP. "Ram is omnipresent. Ram is worshipped in form as well as in formless. Whether it is formless or shaped, Ram is accepted in all forms. He belongs to the people. Ram is of labourers, tribal, hard-working people, Mata Kaushalya and everyone," news agency ANI quoted Baghel as saying.

The Chhattisgarh CM also targeted the Modi govt for over the ED and IT raids in his state. While talking to ANI Baghel said, "They are troubled by the fact that the Chhattisgarh government is taking decisions in the interest of the farmers. The Chhattisgarh government is taking decisions in the interest of tribal, forest dwellers, labourers, youth and women. They got a chance for 15 years but could not do one thing and we did all the things within 4 years. They are not accepting this, so they are troubling us."

"They are sending ED, IT, DRI to harass. But the public knows that this is a conspiracy only to harass and to defame. Nothing is going to be achieved by this. We will fight with them. We are not afraid of Britishers, our forefathers are not afraid of Britishers, then how will we be afraid of these people. We are also against corruption. Take action against corruption, we will cooperate but they have the wrong intention. Because BJP is not able to fight so they want to fight through ED and IT, we will strongly oppose it," Baghel added.

Besides this, Baghel held the BJP responsible for the delay in the Reservation Bill in the state. He said, "The reservation bill has been passed in the assembly but the governor has not signed on it. The ten points were prepared on the unitary premises of the Bharatiya Janata Party and sent to the Raj Bhavan. And the same was forwarded to us even though they do not have the right. When it is passed in the Vidhan Sabha, then how the department will give information about it, that is the decision of the government."

"It has been decided in the cabinet, it has been passed in the assembly, now the department has become bigger than that, will they give information? This is a conspiracy, efforts are on to stop it, after all the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to end the reservation," Baghel added.

(With ANI inputs)