Want an Indian company to acquire Air India: Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a press conference on Tuesday that Air India is incurring continuous loss and the debt on it has increased continuously. Puri said, ''We have received many interests from private entities and established airlines for Air India.'' He further informed that Air India incurs a loss of an average of Rs 26 crore on a daily basis.

Puri said, ''I had said earlier also, for us it is not an option, Air India has to be privatised.'' He added that we want an Indian entity to acquire Air India. Talking about the privatisation of Air India Puri said, '' We do not become a slave to or victim of certain deadlines, we are doing it seriously. We are trying to do it (privatisation of Air India) as quickly as possible.''

He also said that his ministry will try to issue an expression of interest for Air India.

In his address to media Puri further slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government and said, ''Delhi Government Ministers lacks understanding and experience of running the Govt.'' He added, ''They don't understand the department's works, simply make announcements and allegations.''

Puri is continuously seen slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led-government on his Twitter handle. Talking about the unauthorized colony in Delhi Puri wrote,'' every time something is done for the benefit of Delhi, AAP either creates obstructions or starts spreading a fake narrative. In the case of conferring ownership rights, their problem is that we have called their bluff and have not allowed them to create any more obstacles.''

Hardeep Singh Puri is currently in-charge of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

(With ANI input)