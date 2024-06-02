Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754237
NewsIndia
DELHI WATER CRISIS

Watch: Amid Record Heat, Delhi's Water Crisis Worsens; Residents Fight Over Water Tankers

The footage is of Okhla Phase 2, with residents scrambling for access to a water tanker, some even resorting to queue-jumping and climbing atop the vehicle with their pipes.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Amid Record Heat, Delhi's Water Crisis Worsens; Residents Fight Over Water Tankers

New Delhi: The capital city grapples with a severe water shortage amid a heatwave knocking on the doors of Delhiites. Residents are forced to roam the streets with buckets in their hands, waiting for the water tanker to fulfil their daily water requirements. A video shared by ANI on its ‘X’ platform depicts the ongoing chaos. The footage is of Okhla Phase 2, with residents scrambling for access to a water tanker, some even resorting to queue-jumping and climbing atop the vehicle with their pipes.  

On Friday, the Arvind Kejriwal administration filed a petition with the Supreme Court, requesting increased water allocation from neighbouring states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, prompting a heated political dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which holds power in Haryana, regarding the water shortage.  

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini replied to these accusations by saying that the AAP government is 'spreading lies’ to hide its own ‘corruption.’  

Meanwhile, levelling accusations against the AAP government in Delhi, Lt Governor V K Saxena alleged that the party habitually blames others for their "inefficiency," "inability," and "inaction.". Saxena labelled the water crisis "mismanagement."  

Many parts of Delhi, such as Sanjay Camp in Chanakyapuri and the Geeta Colony area, were experiencing severe water shortages. In the scorching heat, residents had to endure lengthy lines to collect water from tanker trucks.

(With inputs from agencies) 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?