New Delhi: The capital city grapples with a severe water shortage amid a heatwave knocking on the doors of Delhiites. Residents are forced to roam the streets with buckets in their hands, waiting for the water tanker to fulfil their daily water requirements. A video shared by ANI on its ‘X’ platform depicts the ongoing chaos. The footage is of Okhla Phase 2, with residents scrambling for access to a water tanker, some even resorting to queue-jumping and climbing atop the vehicle with their pipes.

On Friday, the Arvind Kejriwal administration filed a petition with the Supreme Court, requesting increased water allocation from neighbouring states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, prompting a heated political dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which holds power in Haryana, regarding the water shortage.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini replied to these accusations by saying that the AAP government is 'spreading lies’ to hide its own ‘corruption.’

#WATCH | Delhi: Due to the water crisis, people are facing problems in many areas of the national capital. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.



(Visuals from Okhla Phase 2 area)

Meanwhile, levelling accusations against the AAP government in Delhi, Lt Governor V K Saxena alleged that the party habitually blames others for their "inefficiency," "inability," and "inaction.". Saxena labelled the water crisis "mismanagement."

Many parts of Delhi, such as Sanjay Camp in Chanakyapuri and the Geeta Colony area, were experiencing severe water shortages. In the scorching heat, residents had to endure lengthy lines to collect water from tanker trucks.

