WATCH: Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav Gets Furious on Crowd; BJP, Prashant Kishor Slam him

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was in for a shock when residents of his constituency Raghopur gheraoed him demanding infrastructure development in the area. Yadav represents the Raghopur assembly seat. When he visited his constituency, people not only stopped his convoy by lying on roads but also held placards demanding development works. People were protesting demanding better roads and the opening of colleges and banks in the constituency. Shocked by the protest in his home turf, Yadav asked them to submit a plea at his office but people refused to buzz. Angry with the protestors, Yadav yelled at them asking them to give way to his convoy.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP slammed the RJD leader for treating the public with disdain. "Look at the arrogance & entitlement of this dynast! Instead of ensuring Vikas in his constituency Raghopur which is suffering; Tejaswi Yadav gets angry at them & treats them with disdain! When youth demand jobs- they get lathis...when janta demands roads they get snubbed," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala.

Political strategies Prashant Kishor also hit out at the Deputy CM. "After the CM of Bihar, now it is the turn of his Deputy. In his constituency Raghopur, angry people lay down on the road in front of his convoy because they have been demanding road connectivity for the last 34 years. Leave aside the work, Bhai Saheb did not even consider it necessary to get down the car and meet the people," said Kishor.

Tejashwi was first elected from Raghopur in 2015 and got re-elected in 2020.