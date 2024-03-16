Watch: BJP Launches 'Mai Modi Ka Parivar Hun' Campaign Song For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party today launched its key campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The campaign song looks to counter the opposition narrative while hitting out at the dynasty politics. The song is weaved around 'Mai Modi Ka Parivar Hu' (I am Modi's family) theme after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan during an election rally in Telangana. The opposition has scored a self-goal after INDIA bloc ally Lalu Yadav took a jibe at Modi over the latter's repeated attack on dynasty politics. The RJD supremo said that Modi has no family and he is not a true Hindu.

Now, the BJP has launched its campaign song around the slogan. Sharing it on X, the BJP said, "He lives in the house of my heart, always cares about me…He understands my pain and suffering, remains involved in my happiness…He is not standing alone here, I am his world…I am Modi's family."

While Lalu Yadav's remark was seen as a self-goal by the INDIA bloc, parties like the National Conference distanced itself from the statement. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that such remarks only help the BJP.