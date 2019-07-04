Watch: ITBP personnel brave stones at snow slope to protect Amarnath Yatris

Jammu: The journey to the Himalayan cave shrine Amarnath – an annual pilgrimage undertaken to pay obeisance before the ice structure of Lord Shiva – is no easy feat. A glimpse of that difficult and risky terrain was shared by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday.

In a video, the ITBP personnel are seen facing stones at a snow slope and protecting the pilgrims the wall on Baltal route. “ITBP personnel braving shooting stones at a snow slope by placing Shield wall to ensure safe passage of #Amarnath Yatris on Baltal route. #Himveers,” tweeted ITBP.

ITBP personnel braving shooting stones at a snow slope by placing Shield wall to ensure safe passage of #Amarnath Yatris on Baltal route.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/fVSIYEzn8x — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 4, 2019

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which started on July 1, will end after 45 days on August 15. Situated at an altitude of 3,888 metre, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Earlier, the ITBP personnel also administered oxygen to over 25 pilgrims who were feeling breathlessness.

ITBP personnel administering oxygen to pilgrims who were feeling breathlessness on #AmarnathYatra Baltal route#Himveers pic.twitter.com/bjFrtjTsDn — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 4, 2019

A total of 1617 pilgrims including 1174 men, 379 women, 15 children, 49 saints began their journey from Pahalgam axis to Amarnath cave shrine from Baltalaxis and 2800 pilgrims (2321 men, 463 women, 16 children) on Monday.