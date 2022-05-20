Karnataka-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya spoke in his mother tongue Kannada while addressing the Canadian Parliament and the video has now gone viral. Chandra Arya took to Twitter to share this video and captioned it: "I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India."

During his speech in Parliament, Arya said that it was a pleasure to be able to speak in Kannada, his mother tongue, in the Canadian Parliament and said it was a proud moment for Kannadigas.

Chandra Arya ended his speech with a poem by Kuvempu (considered one of Karnataka's greatest poets of 20th century), which was sung by Dr Rajkumar. Remembering both in his speech, Chandra Arya said, "Elladaru iru enthadaru iru endendigu nee Kannadavaagiru", which translates wherever you are, however you are, be a Kannadiga forever.

Watch it here:

I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament.

This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. pic.twitter.com/AUanNlkETT — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 19, 2022

This move has won the internet as was also met with a round of applause from Chandra Arya's colleagues in Canadian Parliament. Chandra Arya's gesture has also drawn appreciation from leaders back home. Congress' General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Kudos to the son of Tumkur, Karnataka, @AryaCanada! Keep making India & Karnataka proud."

Kudos to the son of Tumkur, Karnataka, @AryaCanada ! Keep making India & Karnataka proud. https://t.co/dNXkF4b5H2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 20, 2022

Karnataka higher education minister Dr CN Ashwathnaraya also shared the video, and praising Arya, wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter.

As per news reports, Chandra Arya was elected to the Canadian Parliament for the first time in 2015 and again in 2019 for the second time.

