हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

WATCH: Adorable video of children helping stranger who drops fruits on China's street

This video from China’s Tangshan Hebei city has been shared and loved widely on social media and will surely leave you with a smile! 

WATCH: Adorable video of children helping stranger who drops fruits on China&#039;s street

A heartwarming video from China is going viral on social media which highlights the importance and beauty of kindness and decency. Children have often shown that they are far more adept at being kind and it comes to them easily, as this video shows. A bunch of children is seen rushing to help a man who dropped the fruits he was carrying on the street. While the man looks a tad bit helpless and looks around at the scattered fruits on the street, the kids come running towards him and get busy helping the man to pick the fruits.

The video that will surely leave a smile on your face was shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement. It is however originally a Twitter post shared by Danny Derany, according to whose bio he is a reputed entertainment publicist. Danny posted the video with the caption: "The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere."

The Instagram page also praised the kids and the elders who came forward to help for their kind and thoughtful gesture. They wrote along with the post: "The future is bright... these sweet kids and some parents stop to help this man who dropped the fruit he was carrying."

Check out the post here:

 

Social media was flooded with praise for the kids. On Instagram, one user wrote, "Being kind is the ultimate COOL", while another lauded the parents of the children and said that it (imbibing good values) all starts at home. Another user made a point that will resonate with many. The user wrote: " Media can be so doom and gloom and the reminder that there are still good people in the world is so important." Danny, who had originally posted this on Twitter, had also written on the microblogging site, "Teaching kindness and to love starts early. These kids will lead."

This video from China’s Tangshan Hebei city is definitely one of those that will make you optimistic about the future and in our kids!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoTrendingChinaman drops fruitschildren help stranger
Next
Story

Chinese PM urges Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to punish Karachi university blast accused

Must Watch

PT12M12S

Gyanvapi Survey Verdict: Hindu side claims Shivling at this place