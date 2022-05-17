A heartwarming video from China is going viral on social media which highlights the importance and beauty of kindness and decency. Children have often shown that they are far more adept at being kind and it comes to them easily, as this video shows. A bunch of children is seen rushing to help a man who dropped the fruits he was carrying on the street. While the man looks a tad bit helpless and looks around at the scattered fruits on the street, the kids come running towards him and get busy helping the man to pick the fruits.

The video that will surely leave a smile on your face was shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement. It is however originally a Twitter post shared by Danny Derany, according to whose bio he is a reputed entertainment publicist. Danny posted the video with the caption: "The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere."

The Instagram page also praised the kids and the elders who came forward to help for their kind and thoughtful gesture. They wrote along with the post: "The future is bright... these sweet kids and some parents stop to help this man who dropped the fruit he was carrying."

Check out the post here:

Social media was flooded with praise for the kids. On Instagram, one user wrote, "Being kind is the ultimate COOL", while another lauded the parents of the children and said that it (imbibing good values) all starts at home. Another user made a point that will resonate with many. The user wrote: " Media can be so doom and gloom and the reminder that there are still good people in the world is so important." Danny, who had originally posted this on Twitter, had also written on the microblogging site, "Teaching kindness and to love starts early. These kids will lead."

This video from China’s Tangshan Hebei city is definitely one of those that will make you optimistic about the future and in our kids!