Watch: LS Speaker Om Birla reviews Covid preparedness at Parliament ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi: Days ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session 2022, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday (January 28) personally reviewed and inspected the Parliament premises to ensure smooth conduct of the session with proper Covid-19 protocols.

Visuals released by news agency ANI shows the Lok Sabha speaker inspecting the Covid preparedness at the Parliament premises.

Delhi | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reviewed & inspected facilities & preparations at the Parliament ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session (28.01) pic.twitter.com/qMaMjf1xyt — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

This comes a day ahead of an all-party meeting called by Birla to seek cooperation from all the parties during the Budget session and for a smooth season.

As per IANS, Birla inspected the Lok Sabha Chamber, Central Hall and several other facilities in the Parliament House Complex and has issued instructions to ensure the safety of the members, officials and the media persons during the Budget Session, keeping in view the necessary Covid-19 guidelines.

The speaker was apprised about the implementation of the Covid protocol norms in Parliament House Complex by senior officials.

Birla was also briefed about the progress of the construction of the New Parliament Building.

The leader also provided several inputs to ensure world-class landscaping around the New Parliament Building. The Speaker also enquired about the building materials and architectural highlights of the building.

The budget session of Parliament Part 1 will begin on January 31 and will continue until February 11.

The Budget will be presented on February 1 in Lok Sabha. The budget session of Part 2 will begin on March 14 and continue till April 8.

The budget session of Parliament will function in two shifts this time. In the first shift, Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm except for Budget day February 1. On Budget day Lok Sabha will function from 11 am.

