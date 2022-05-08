हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Firing

WATCH: Unidentified suspects open fire at a car in Delhi's Subhash Nagar; two injured

"Various teams have been formed to investigate and police are checking the CCTV cameras," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) told PTI news agency.

WATCH: Unidentified suspects open fire at a car in Delhi&#039;s Subhash Nagar; two injured
Screengrab from the video

New Delhi: Unidentified men on Saturday (May 7, 2022) evening opened several rounds of fire at a car in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area and injured two men, the PTI news agency reported.

The victims were identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary, the PTI said quoting a police official.

Watch:

"Two persons got injured in the incident which took place under Hari Nagar police station area. Various teams have been formed to investigate and police are checking the CCTV cameras," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal told PTI.

