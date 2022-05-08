New Delhi: Unidentified men on Saturday (May 7, 2022) evening opened several rounds of fire at a car in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area and injured two men, the PTI news agency reported.

The victims were identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary, the PTI said quoting a police official.

Watch:

#WATCH | More than 10 rounds of firing reported yesterday in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi has left 2 injured. Police & top officials were deployed at the spot. More details awaited: Delhi Police (Video: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/EJaE6FKIEh — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

"Two persons got injured in the incident which took place under Hari Nagar police station area. Various teams have been formed to investigate and police are checking the CCTV cameras," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal told PTI.