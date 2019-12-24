Watch video: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann engages in verbal spat with journalist

Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday engaged in a verbal spat with a journalist after the reporter asked him a question on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). During a press conference in Chandigarh, the reporter said that though the AAP is the main opposition party it is the SAD that raises its voice against the issues that the people have to face.

#WATCH Verbal spat between AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and a journalist, during a press conference in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/9csQthaODG — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Replying to him, Mann spoke on SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal calling him a 'child' and 'mentally unstable', adding that 'Sukhbir Badal shouldn't be taken seriously'. He also asked the journalist to ask him a different question. Mann debated that only by protesting a party doesn't become the opposition party.

Mann also charged towards the reporter asking if only he has the capacity to ask questions.