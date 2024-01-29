Watch: Vijay Chowk Reverberates To Indian Tunes During Beating Retreat 2024

Beating Retreat ceremony, that marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations, today took place at the historic Vijay Chowk in Delhi. The landscape came live to foot-tapping tunes and synchronised steps by members of armed forces during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The setting sun setting down provided a majestic background as soldiers marched to Indian tunes.

The music bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) played captivating tunes before a distinguished audience including President Droupadi Murmu, who is Supreme Commander of defence forces, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A soul-stirring tribute!

Captivating moment at the Beating Retreat Ceremony as a soldier skillfully plays the flute notes of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.#BeatingRetreat #BeatingRetreat2024 #RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/Bf2duXyDkx — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 29, 2024

The ceremony began with the massed band's 'Shankhnaad' tune which was followed by enthralling tunes such as 'Veer Bharat', 'Sangam Dur', 'Deshon ka Sartaj Bharat', 'Bhagirathi', and 'Arjuna' by Pipes and Drums band. Lt Col Vimal Joshi is the principal conductor of the ceremony.

'Beating Retreat' traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by. (With ANI inputs)