Water Supply In Certain South Delhi Areas To Be Affected On March 13, 14

Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, and Ambedkar Nagar among others are the areas where the water supply will be affected.

Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
  • The water supply in South Delhi will be affected on March 13, 14
  • The Delhi Jal Board announced the same on Twitter
  • Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar are among areas listed

New Delhi: Due to some maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, the water supply in many South Delhi areas would be affected on March 13 and 14, said Delhi Jal Board on Sunday.

"The water supply in South Delhi main from Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant shall remain affected for 12 hours on 13-03-2023 from 10:00 am onwards. The water supply will not be available on 13.03.2023 (evening) and will be available at low pressure in the morning of 14.03.2023," said the DJB statement.

The statement has listed areas including Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn., Govindpuri, G B Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G K North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali Encalve, Sri Niwaspuri, G K South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas where the water supply will be affected.

