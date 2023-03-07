Avoid These 5 Common Mistakes While Drinking Water

If vitamins, minerals, protein, fats, carbohydrates are essential for survival, so is water. It not only keeps us hydrated but also makes sure our bodies are operating properly. It makes sense that health professionals encourage us to consume at least eight to ten glasses of water each day. Drinking water is derived from a surface, groundwater, precipitation, or recycled source that meets quality and safety standards to make it safe for human consumption. Water is vital for life and makes up 50% (females) to 60% (males) of an adult’s body weight. Physiologically, water is the main constituent of cells, tissues, and organs. It supports numerous biological processes and ensures homeostatic functioning by acting as a building material, solvent, participant in enzymatic reactions, transporter of nutrients and wastes, thermoregulator, lubricant, and an essential component of blood.

Here Are Some Of The Common Mistakes We Do While Drinking Water:

1. Don’t Drink Water While Standing

According to Ayurveda, when you drink water while standing, you do not get the nutrients from the water as it goes into your lower belly. Water, when consumed standing can be bad for your health and put you at risk of various health issues. When you drink water while standing, it gushes through your system not really reaching the organs it should.

2. Drink water only when thirsty

We've all heard it before: "Drink two to three litres of water every day. Some people even recommend eight to ten glasses." These are common myths. Drinking water while not thirsty can make the brain confused. When you slake your thirst, your body reduces the swallowing reflux. As a result, drinking water when you are not thirsty will be challenging.

3. Drinking water right before or after having a meal

When you drink water just before a meal, then you cannot eat properly as you feel full. You won't receive enough nutrients if you don't eat properly. Moreover, drinking water immediately following a meal interferes with digestion. Even nausea and constipation may result from it.

4. Gulping Water Too Quickly And Having Bigger Sips

Quickly gulping down water doesn't solve the purpose of having it. When you have it fast, the impurities that are supposed to go out get deposited in the kidneys and the bladder. Drinking water slowly and in little sips can assist to enhance your metabolism and strengthen your digestive system.

5. Avoid drinking Chilled Water

Many of us go straight to the refrigerator for a bottle of cold water after a long day of work. A common occurrence, yet little is known about the harm it might cause. Chilled water disrupts stomach secretions and the temperature of the digestive system, according to Ayurveda. Now, the body must expend additional energy to control body temperature. As a result, it is difficult to find adequate energy to digest food. Moreover, chilled water constricts blood vessels and makes it difficult to digest. It also stimulates your tenth cranial nerve, vagus nerve, which is responsible for lowering your heart rate.