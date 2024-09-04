Waterlogging In Gurugram As Heavy Rain Causes Trouble To Commuters | VIDEO

Gurugram Flooding: Heavy and incessant rainfall in several parts of Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday led to waterlogging on roads, causing traffic jams. Commuters faced difficulties due to traffic jams as roads were inundated following heavy showers. In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, people were seen wading through waterlogged roads.

The latest spell of showers arrived as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted a few spells of rain or thundershowers and a partly cloudy sky.

The IMD, in its latest bulletin, said that the city is expected to witness cloudy skies throughout the week. The weather office also predicted that light rain is likely in the next two days.

#WATCH | Haryana: Rainfall in Gurugram causes waterlogging in several parts of the city; visuals from Railway Road Market, Gurugram pic.twitter.com/W4WKzEaK4t September 4, 2024

Besides Haryana, Delhi also witnessed rainfall on Wednesday amid the ongoing monsoon season. The weather department predicted moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thundershowers. The IMD said that the national capital is likely to see a cloudy sky and light rain throughout the week.

Amid the heavy showers, the weather office issued a yellow alert for the national capital, predicting rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, heavy downpours in the last week of August claimed 49 lives. The showers led to damaged roads and caused floods, which prompted the rescue of over 37,000 people by multiple agencies, including the NDRF and Army, officials said on Wednesday.

A deep depression triggered heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas of Gujarat between August 25 to 30 due to a deep depression. It was formed over the Gujarat-Rajasthan border and gradually moved into the Arabian Sea (which later turned into cyclonic storm Asna), said State Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey.

(With inputs from agencies)