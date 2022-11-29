'We Are United': KC Venugopal with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Signalling an end to the internal strife between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal while addressing the media in Jaipur said, "We are united. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united. Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to the party." Addressing the media along with KC Venugopal and Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot said, "I reiterate Rajasthan Congress is united, Rahul Ji said the same thing yesterday. He called me and Sachin Pilot assets for the party. If Rahul Ji has said so, it is a ritual in Congress that we always listen to our top leaders and work for the betterment of the party."

"Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed with maximum enthusiasm and energy in Rajasthan. The Yatra will spend 12 days in the state. It will be a historic Yatra with the participation of all sections of people," Sachin Pilot said addressing the press in Jaipur.

Also Read: 'Baseless': Sachin Pilot's reply to Ashok Gehlot's 'Traitor' remark as rift in Rajasthan Congress widens

Amid the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday (November 28, 2022) called both the leaders as "assets" to the party. Addressing a press conference near Indore during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said that the tussle between the two Congress leaders will not affect his foot march.

We are united. Here Ashok Ji and Sachin Pilot Ji have said that the Congress party in Rajasthan is united. Rahul Gandhi has clearly stated that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to the party: KC Venugopal, Gen Secy-Org, Congress, at Jaipur pic.twitter.com/44Bq4Os41l November 29, 2022

"It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party," Rahul said to a question on different statements being given by Gehlot and Pilot.

A fresh row erupted between the two leaders last week after CM Ashok Gehlot called Pilot a Gaddar (traitor) and said that he can never become the Chief Minister of the state. In reply to his remarks, Congress leader Sachin Pilot termed his comments as "baseless". He said, "Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, I don`t know who is advising him to level false, baseless allegations against me. Today it is required to strengthen the party."

#WATCH | "Rahul Gandhi has said that Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to the party," Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot at Jaipur pic.twitter.com/rRfGN5ffPl — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

With the assembly elections lined up in the state next year and Rahul Gandhi led- Bharat Jodo Yatra arriving in a few days, the internal rift in the Rajasthan Congress can hurt the party. Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Rajasthan in the first week of December for 17 days after wrapping up its Madhya Pradesh leg.

Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed with maximum enthusiasm and energy in Rajasthan. The Yatra will spend 12 days in the state. It will be a historic Yatra with participation of all sections of people: Congress leader Sachin Pilot, at Jaipur pic.twitter.com/wDjdxAS1q3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 29, 2022

(With ANI inputs)