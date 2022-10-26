NewsIndia
'We don't want Godsey Gujarat model': Mehbooba Mufti says J&K-India relationship 'illegitimate' after abrogation of 370

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 02:27 PM IST|Source:

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti called the relationship of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country illegitimate and said we want the Secular India which we (J&K) had acceded within 1947 and not today's Godsey Gujrat model of India. People's democratic party president Mehbooba Mufti was speaking to the media persons at her party headquarters in Srinagar after a function related to the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, Mufti said "Instrument of accession reminds India on what basis the instrument was done, we don't need a holiday on this day, we need a complete implementation of an agreement that has been promised and signed at the time of accession in 1947".

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti further said "I want to tell the people of India that our accession with Union of India is based on certain conditions which they have ruined entirely on the ground particularly on 05-August 2019 with the abrogation of article 370. If the instrument of accession is accepted and implemented, then abrogation of Article 370 is illegal and the relationship between J&K and Union of India becomes illegitimate".

she further said “ Instrument of Accession reminds India on what basis the instrument was done. We don't need a holiday on this day, we need a complete implementation of an instrument that has been promised and signed on this day in 1947. 

“We trusted India side-lining Pakistan based on safeguarding our resources and identification which has been snatched away. If the instrument of Accession is accepted and implemented, then Abrogation of Article 370 is illegal. Mehbooba said. 

Alleging BJP for all this she said “ The BJP has crushed down the constitution of the country. “secularism was thriving in the country before the arrival of Narinder Modi as Prime Minister of the Country. Earlier we use to have the Muslim President and Sikh PM in the country but since Narendra Modi had become PM Muslims and Dalits are being targeted and lynched in the country".

