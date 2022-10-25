‘UK has accepted ethnic minority as its PM BUT we are…’: Mehbooba Mufti TAUNTS Centre

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has reminded the Centre of exiting divisive and discriminatory laws in India as she hailed the ascension of Rishi Sunak to the post of new United Kingdom Prime Minister. Mufti, in a tweet on Monday, said it was a proud moment that Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “while India rightly celebrates Sunak's elevation, it should also serve as a reminder that Britain has accepted an ethnic minority member as its premier but we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who has a British mother, did not comment on the development but retweeted a tweet by George Osborne, the former chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK.

"Rishi Sunak will be Prime Minister by the end of the day. Some think, like me, he's a solution to our problems; others think he's part of the problem. But whatever your politics, let's all celebrate the first British Asian becoming PM and be proud of our country where this can happen," Osborne said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders across the political spectrum on Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak, who is set to take over as the first Indian-descent Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the `living bridge` of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

"Congratulations and good wishes @RishiSunak on becoming UK PM," tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Great News. Indians setting their mark all over the globe. My best wishes to Mr @RishiSunak on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Wishing him wisdom and strength to lead the country successfully", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"Truth is always stranger than fiction. #Sunak, only one ever 2lose #PM contest & then bcome PM in 90 days. First indian origin #PM of #UK. Reverse imperialism of nicest kind. First ever indian 2head a foreign govt on #Deepawali!!" tweeted leader Congress Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted: "Absolutely delighted that @RishiSunak is all set to become UK`s new Prime Minister! I extend my best wishes to him as he prepares to steer his country ahead as its first Indian heritage PM. This is indeed a joyous moment for Indians across the globe."

"India scored a glorious hat trick this Diwali week! After Aman Sehrawat`s wrestling Gold and Virat Kohli`s heroic knock,now it`s Rishi Sunak`s turn to bring glory to India! Congratulations to @RishiSunak who is set to become the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK", wrote Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Congress` Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar tweeted: "Congratulations to Mr. @RishiSunak on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.The first ever Indian-origin man to occupy the chair of PM in UK.

"Hoping that your tenure will mark a new beginning for India-UK ties which will bring prosperity to both the nations.

However, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, tweeting before Sunak`s win was announced, said: "If this does happen, I think all of us will have to acknowledge that theBrits have done something very rare in the world,to place a member of a visible minority in the most powerful office. As we Indians celebrate the ascent of @RishiSunak, let`s honestly ask: can it happen here?"