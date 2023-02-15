topStoriesenglish2573660
NewsIndia
VIRAL STORY

'We Met On Twitter': Reporter Wins Internet With Her 'Cute Love Story' - Read Here

The Twitter post garnered a lot of love from netizens as they labelled it one of the "cutest love stories".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 07:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The reporter took to the social media platform to share the story of how she met her life partner
  • She shared a screenshot of when she first reached out to her now-husband on Twitter

Trending Photos

'We Met On Twitter': Reporter Wins Internet With Her 'Cute Love Story' - Read Here

New Delhi: A Twitter post shared by an Indian reporter during Valentine's week has caught the attention of thousands of netizens. The reporter took to the social media platform to share the story of how she met her life partner through Twitter. The reporter Donita Jose shared a screenshot of when she first reached out to her now-husband on Twitter. She had messaged him to understand more about Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and transport in general as she was assigned that particular beat at the news organisation she was working with at the time. 

He agreed to help her as seen in the screenshot and shared his phone number as well. It seems the two really hit it off as Jose shared their wedding pictures alongside the text screenshots and wrote in the caption, "How it started vs How it is going #WeMetOnTwitter."

 

The replies were filled with congratulatory messages for the couple. One user wrote, "Great story about connecting for a story. Congratulations to both of you", while another said, "Cutest love story ever, Congratulations."

The post garnered a lot of endearment from netizens and showed how unpredictable finding love can be.

Live Tv

viral storyValentine's DayLove storyvalentine's day 2023ViralTwitter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey