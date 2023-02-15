'We Met On Twitter': Reporter Wins Internet With Her 'Cute Love Story' - Read Here

New Delhi: A Twitter post shared by an Indian reporter during Valentine's week has caught the attention of thousands of netizens. The reporter took to the social media platform to share the story of how she met her life partner through Twitter. The reporter Donita Jose shared a screenshot of when she first reached out to her now-husband on Twitter. She had messaged him to understand more about Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and transport in general as she was assigned that particular beat at the news organisation she was working with at the time.

He agreed to help her as seen in the screenshot and shared his phone number as well. It seems the two really hit it off as Jose shared their wedding pictures alongside the text screenshots and wrote in the caption, "How it started vs How it is going #WeMetOnTwitter."

The replies were filled with congratulatory messages for the couple. One user wrote, "Great story about connecting for a story. Congratulations to both of you", while another said, "Cutest love story ever, Congratulations."

The post garnered a lot of endearment from netizens and showed how unpredictable finding love can be.