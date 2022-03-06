We successfully managed to evacuate our people from Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that even big countries found it difficult to evacuate their citizens stuck in war-torn Ukraine, but India has successfully evacuated thousands of students.

Speaking at Pune’s Symbiosis University, PM Modi said, "We successfully managed COVID & now the situation in #Ukraine; have evacuated our people safely ... Even big countries are facing difficulty in doing so, but it's India's increasing resilience that 1000s of students have been evacuated."

"Your generation is fortunate to not have experienced defensive and dependent, and the credit should be given to the youth, all of you, for the change that has been brought in the country," the Prime Minister added.

The government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia. 'Operation Ganga' was started on February 26 to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi has sent four ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh to Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland to oversee the evacuation of Indians.

Also, in a bid to further scale up the evacuation efforts, the government has deployed 80 flights under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine.

