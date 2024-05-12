Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

‘We Worship Our Maa 365 Days...’: PM Modi Touched By Surprise Gesture On Mother's Day

 PM was initiating his address in the public meeting when he noticed three people holding a sketch portrait of him with his mother.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 12, 2024, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Two individuals surprised PM Modi on Sunday on Mother’s Day while delivering a speech in West Bengal’s Hooghly. PM was initiating his address in the public meeting when he noticed three people holding a sketch portrait of him with his mother, late Heeraben Modi. 

Expressing gratitude for their efforts, the PM requested that the Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel take these portraits from the men. PM further told them to write their addresses behind the picture, as he would try to write back to them to thank them for their efforts. 

Modi asserted, “"Two men who have created two portraits are present here. They had been holding up the sketches while standing. Brothers, you'll be hurt in the arms. With such love, you have painted images of my mother.” 

While "people in the West celebrate this day as Mother's Day," Modi emphasised that "in India, we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali, and Bharat Mata, on a total of 365 days of the year. 

In the first picture, the prime minister was seated on the floor with his hands resting on his mother's lap. In the second picture, he was seated next to his mother, with Heeraben's hands resting on her son's shoulder. 

On December 30, 2023, PM Modi's mother passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 99. 

The second Sunday in May is celebrated as Mother's Day, an annual event honouring mothers and mother figures.

