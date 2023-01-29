Weather report: IMD Predicts Dip in Temperature by 3-5 Degrees in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

New Delhi: As the rains lashed the parts of North West India on Sunday (January 29), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) further predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the next 24 hours. The IMD also forecasted dense fog conditions over several parts of North West and Eastern India. "Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh on 29 and 30th," predicted IMD in its weather bulletin.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and over Rajasthan on 29th &30th; Isolated very light rainfall/drizzle also likely over Delhi on January 29 and morning hours of January 30th and morning hours of 30th January, 2023," the IMD added.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 29th & 30th January 2023.

Isolated hailstorm very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan on 29th and over Uttarakhand on 29th & 30th January, 2023. pic.twitter.com/xapdjjr9Cx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 29, 2023

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

IMD also predicted heavy rainfall and snowfall over isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry

Meanwhile, Southern India is set to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming week. According to IMD Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely over Kerala and Mahe on January 31. "Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Feb 1," stated IMD.

Dense fog conditions in Delhi and other parts of North West India

Owing to the wet spell, the minimum temperature of several parts of Northwest India will fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. Dense fog conditions will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and several other parts of North West India.