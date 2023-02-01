Weather Update: Cold Prevails in Delhi; Air Quality Likely to Improve in National Capital

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a windy morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.6 degrees Celsius on February 1. Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a high of 21.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The weatherman has forecast clear skies for Thursday (February 2) with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees, respectively. The humidity level oscillated between 53 percent and 100 percent. Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood in the 'moderate' category, was recorded at 164.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, the air quality will remain 'moderate' or the 'lower end of poor' for the next two days. "For the next three days, surface wind speed (14 to 25 kilometers per hour) and temperature (maximum 20-23 degrees Celsius, minimum 8-9 degrees) are likely to improve air quality. Mixing layer height is likely to be approximately 1 kilometer that causes moderate ventilation of pollutants," it said.

The air quality is likely to improve but remain in the 'moderate' category on Thursday (February 2). It is likely to deteriorate marginally but remains largely in the 'moderate' category on Friday and Saturday. For the next six days, the air quality will remain largely in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category, SAFAR said.

"Air quality is likely to improve further but be within 'moderate' or 'lower end of poor' for the next two days due to enhanced dispersion by strong surface wind speed. Upper-level winds (around 800 meters) are blowing from northwest direction and will intensify significantly for next two days, which helps dilution of pollution and improve air quality," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)