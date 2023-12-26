Weather Update: Dense Fog To Engulf Delhi, UP, Punjab; Fresh Spell Of Rain In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Amidst the bone-chilling winter prevailing in the nation, regions in the North and North-western parts of India find themselves shrouded in thick fog, significantly reducing visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates the persistence of dense fog during the early hours in various areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours.

On December 26 and 27, IMD has forecast for dense to very dense fog in Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, from December 26 to December 30, dense fog is expected to envelop the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

As dense fog blankets the northern part of the country, various regions in the southern part are anticipated to experience light to moderate rainfall. According to IMD's weather bulletin, a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next 5 days in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.

The IMD has also predicted a fresh Western Disturbance, expected to influence India starting from December 29. This disturbance is anticipated to bring a wet spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India during the period from December 30 to January 2, 2024.